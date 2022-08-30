Be kind to yourself. Make alterations to your lifestyle. Use research to get the results you desire. Participate, be part of the solution and help end situations that cause stress and anxiety for you and your loved ones. Choose kindness and generosity over anger and revenge. Concentrate on being and doing your best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Criticism and anger won’t help you achieve your goals or leave a good impression on others. Change what’s necessary, and let your intuition guide you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Open conversations with people of interest. What you discover will encourage you to do more research and make lifestyle adjustments that put your mind at ease and give you hope for a brighter future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your creative imagination take the reins. You’ll make a lasting impression on someone who has something to contribute to your plans. Don’t take a risk with your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You know what others expect of you, so don’t wait for someone to tell you to begin. Dive in and get things done. Showing initiative will put you in a good position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Charm your way in and out of situations, and you will come out on top. A moneymaking opportunity is apparent, but don’t feel obligated to rush into something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do because someone takes up too much time. A well-thought-out schedule will help you stay on top and reach your goal. A playful encounter with someone special will bring you closer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Feed your imagination with various exciting options to make life easier. Handle your peers with care, and don’t ask others for help. Do what you do best — help others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your life and plans simple and doable. Be open about what you want and how you plan to proceed. Discussions will open doors that haven’t been available in the past. Strive for self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Rethink your steps and backtrack if necessary. Having everything in place before moving forward will give you the confidence to forge ahead. Do what’s necessary to succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look, see and do, and you will achieve something that makes you feel good about yourself. Embrace change, but don’t be a follower. Leading the way will help you gain approval.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Choose your words wisely. Refuse to let anyone goad you into an emotional situation that damages your reputation or relationship with someone close to you. Hard work will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Home improvements will make you feel good about where and how you live. Sharing your good fortune with friends and family will help you gain respect. Romance is on the rise.