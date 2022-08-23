Stay on track, regardless of what’s happening around you. Take your time, plan your actions and execute your intentions with intelligence and strength. Address the past and bring into focus what you want to achieve moving forward. Embrace what’s best for you instead of following in someone’s footsteps. Offer sound ideas and help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll get angry quickly if you let the little things get to you. Take a moment to collect your thoughts and feelings before making a move. Protect against health risks, injuries and problems with authority figures.

