Stick to your plan and finish what you start. Do whatever it takes to accommodate trends. Align yourself with people who have something to offer. Look at your strengths, and find a way to use them appropriately. Do your best, and make the most of your skills and time. A steady pace forward will lead to better days ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to consider how to use your time and money efficiently. Trying to outdo someone could turn into a costly venture. Use your intelligence and physical attributes to get your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will give you a boost. Whether you make a move, redecorate or make your space more comfortable, the results will ease stress and make you happy. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your emotions tucked away. Focus on personal growth and physical improvements, and you will enhance your morale and gain the confidence to follow through with your plans. Don’t miss an opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a closer look at your finances. Go over your expenses and consider where you can cut corners. Taking care of such matters will relieve stress and help you put your money to better use.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Gathering information from a reliable source will help you avoid being taken advantage of by someone persuasive or manipulative. Refuse to let anyone put you down or cause you to question your capabilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — List what you want to pursue and knock off one thing at a time. Pay attention to detail, and leave nothing to chance. The change you bring about will help you be more efficient and frugal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll obtain fascinating insight into solutions that help you make medical, financial or contractual improvements. Don’t let someone take the lead or push you in a direction that doesn’t suit you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call in the best of the best and work side by side to help a cause you believe in. Your input and enthusiasm will lead to new beginnings and better friendships. A positive change will encourage additional income.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to your original plans, regardless of what others do, and an opportunity will present itself. Take charge physically to gain respect and the support you require.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have tunnel vision when it comes to getting what you want. Your mind is working overtime, and your ability to find what you need to get ahead will be on target. The time is right to bring about change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A partnership opportunity looks interesting, but ask pertinent questions and get what you want in writing. Someone will lead you to believe you are getting a better deal than what’s on the table.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t upset a friend or family member. If something isn’t right, fix it yourself. Draw on experience to get things done on time. The less interference you allow, the sooner you’ll reach your target.