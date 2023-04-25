Speak the truth, clear the air and focus on what's important to you. Adjusting to your surroundings will make your goals easier to reach. Patience will be challenging to maintain, but necessary to avoid conflict. Pay attention to what's going on at home and with the people you love. Offer solutions, not criticism, and the outcome will enrich your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Push forward with enthusiasm, trust and belief in yourself. Dedicate time to something that matters to you. The information you share and the help you offer will prove inspirational.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In