Good fortune awaits. Recognizing an opportunity, taking your time and making an effort will be worthwhile. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Assess your situation to remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud to present to the world. Personal growth and taking better care of your health and finances are recommended. Commitment is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don’t overload your to-do list with favors for others when you must look out for yourself.

