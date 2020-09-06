The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Rebecca Noel Crenshaw, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, seat belt violation, and tag light violation.
Jamie Ray Russell, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, and seat belt violation.
Christian Dargedon Earwood, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and probation violation.
Michael Eugene Moore, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, possession of an open alcohol container, seat belt violation, windshield violation, and failure to have license on person.
Lola Marie Runyon, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, drugs not in original container — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Stephen Errington Russell, 41, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Mike Timothy Smith, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of impersonating a police officer.
Terence Rashad Thornton, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Dakota Cheyenne Thurman, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Mandy Kay Williams, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Quinton Raymun Darden, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Kwana Patrice Gallagher-James, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while under the influence, failure to maintain lane, obstructing law enforcement officers, driver fail to exercise due care, open container violation, improper stopping/parking on roadway, and failure to update information on license.
Tony Deangelo Gibson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Jeffery Daniel Goforth, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, terroristic threats and acts, obstructing law enforcement officers, and felony obstruction of law enforcement officers.
John Randy Hudgins, 53, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Bethani Stocks, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Nancy Michelle Trunk, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dondi Pryor, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of financial transaction card fraud, and probation violation.
Johanna Kathleen Sherman, 29, of Acworth, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and reckless driving.
Jessica Rochelle Anderson, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and possession of marijuana.
Timothy Lester Crawford, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
Hayden Thomas Hughes, 17, of Temple, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of violating license restrictions, driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Lauren Lonergan, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Alicia Renee Mobbs, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Elizabeth Leeann Morgan, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
Ashley Nicole Neill, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and improper backing.
Seanek Antoinette Price, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Matthew Ryan Truett, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and theft by taking.
Josue Alejandro Vargas, 19, of Cartersville, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license expired.
Lindell Shane Walls, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, aggressive driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Lance Allen Williams, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
Verkara Williams, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and crossing a guard line with contraband.