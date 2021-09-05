The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Breonna Akyia Brady, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol, possession/sale of tobacco to minors, and tire requirements.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Billy Jamon Flemister, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of child support violation, probation violation, battery, aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Brittney McKay Hindmon, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
JD Brown, 65, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Meredith Davis, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
Rebecca Maria Hiett, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Tammy Norris, 55, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Alexander Stephen Lee Fidler, 22, of Douglasville, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obscene telephone contact with a child, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual exploitation of children, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Gordan Lee Graves, 50, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and improper parking.
Jessica Renee Hand, 35, residence not listed, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Fransisco Hernandez, 37, of Covington, Ky., was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Rony Gabriel Mendez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container violation, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Makenzie Paige Williams, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Ricky Lee Adams, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Russell Wayne Bailey, 61, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault, and simple battery - two counts.
Daniel Allen Barfield, 35, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, improper stopping on roadway, and driving on wrong side of roadway.
David Alexander Bergeron, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and littering.
Tifton Borders, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, open container violation, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, obstruction of law enforcement officers, false statements or writings, no license on person, and too fast for conditions.
Dustin Shane Brand, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Adrian Jermaine Chubb, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of seat belt violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Paul William Clackum, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and expired registration.
Katherine Contreras, 42, of Yorkville, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property - three counts, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Randy Lynn Cook, 29, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, simple assault, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Patrick Hanson, 40, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Aug. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Alan Hardaway, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway, no insurance, suspended registration, and driving while license expired.
Andrew Hershman, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on two counts of criminal trespass.
Johnny Dewayne House, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction or hindrance of firefighter by use of threats or violence, simple battery, and obstruction of EMTs.
Sammy Darrell Jernigan, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts - two counts, criminal attempt to commit a felony, first-degree arson, aggravated assault, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Lena Nicole Lay, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Kevin Patrick Morley, 40, of Snellville, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of hit and run.
Jason Anthony Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of child molestation, public indecency, criminal trespass, and loitering or prowling.
Brakia Shuntel Tolbert, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Takesha Mitchell Turner, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of false imprisonment, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects.