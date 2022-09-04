The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Kyle Tanner Helmes, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and permitting the unlawful operation of a vehicle.

