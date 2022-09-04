The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Kyle Tanner Helmes, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and permitting the unlawful operation of a vehicle.
Donald Ray Jacobs, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, improper passing on left - two counts, failure to maintain lane - 13 counts, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to stop at a stop sign - three counts, driving on wrong side of roadway - seven counts, failure to use turn signal - two counts, improper stopping/parking on roadway - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, one-way roadway or rotary traffic, driving without a valid license, failure to yield with entering roadway, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school - two counts, failure to obey traffic control device regulated by pedestrian, and following too closely.
Dekel Lee Myers, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of affray.
Marla Jo Brothers, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obscured tag or no tag, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
James Lamar Kelley, 40, of Buchanan, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and probation violation.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, and simple battery.
Stacy Lee Thomas, 34, of Rocky Face, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Jason Larry Waits, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license withdrawn, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, and unregistered vehicle.
Brent Wattenbarger, 29, of Bremen, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and a hold for Coweta County.
Jonathan Everett Myers, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Christopher Ray Timms, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Timothy David Wilkie, 32, of Newnan, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of providing false statements of writings by concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
Thomas Douglas Aquino, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tag lights required, expired registration, and no operating brake lights or signals.
Matthew Avel Arriaza-Ramirez, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Sandra Queen Davidson, 64, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of impeding the free flow of traffic, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to maintain lane.
Amanda Darlene Day, 38, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, loitering or prowling, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Layla Paige Edwards, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and probation violation.
Alyssa Paige Ethridge, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Mason Tyler Farmer, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and theft by taking.
Markus Mack Freeman, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and open container violation.
Sandra Marie Garner, 58, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and defective equipment.
Kevin Lamar Holloman, 45, residence N/A/, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and disorderly conduct.
Michael Jermaine Hood, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Gary Doyal McBryde, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Dontea Simone Parker, 29, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, and tag lights required.
Keely Joyce Smith, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tina Marie Stroh, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Amanda Lynn Wireman, 44, of Panama City Beach, Fla., was arrested on Aug. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Charles M. Woolfork, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.