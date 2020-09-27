The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Shatonja Cherrite Davis, 40, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Matthew Dwayne Maner, 40, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Little Willie McCain, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Brandon Joel McCrary, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Donavan Rolando Ramirez, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by PolK County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Lamar Jerome Seay, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.
Zachary Edward White, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Elijah Booket, 54, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Bobbie Gwen Edmonds, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
William Jerry Hulsey, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Lora Lionardo, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a license.
Davion Latrell Turner, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by taking, reckless conduct, and loitering or prowling.
Dennis Jerry Wolfe, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of sexual exploitation of children — possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit content, and sexual exploitation of children — distributing medium depicting minors in sexually explicit content.
Amadou T. Ba, 24, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Patrick James Goddard, 28, of Buchannan, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, pedestrian standing in roadway.
Trevis Marquis Peek, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children — two counts, terroristic threats and acts — two counts, aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a person calling 911, second-degree criminal damage to property, driving without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Gabriel Soto Peinado, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and seatbelt violation.
Logan Steven Voyles, 22, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, expired registration, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Justin Daniel Wright, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute.
Sam Eugene Boyd, 50, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Daren Blake Brumit, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Kimberly Lynn Brumit, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Dennis Edwin Causby, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.
Brett Maurice Crawford, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Arttie Lavale Price, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and tag light required.
Hailey Bennett, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Harley Eugene Brown, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated battery, obstruction of person making a 911 call, third-degree cruelty to children, and probation violation.
Joseph Clayton Earwood, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, obstruction of person making a 911 call, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Dallas Lacie Folson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, no tag, and two counts of open container violation.
Christy Ann Gaultney, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Theresa Lynnette Harrison, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Tyjayshau B. Haugabook, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Christina Herring, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children.
William Dustin Janas, 25, of Bonifay, Florida, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of improper stopping on roadway, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lora Lionardo, 37, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Nelzon Medina Vallecilla, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of impeding flow of traffic, and driving without a valid license.
Stacy Overby, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jamison Sensing, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and false imprisonment.