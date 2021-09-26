The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Austen Galvan, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Shere Ware Marbury, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Courteny Sylbourne Messam, 30, of Philadelphia, Penn., was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
KC Quarles, 33, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Mitchell Alan Thompson, 22, of Bremen, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and fugitive from justice.
Jenifer Michelle Garrett, 29, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, fail to use signal, 60 days to change name/address on license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing guard lines with contraband, and drugs not in original container.
Lakeisha Nicole Prater, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Patricia Renee Wiley, 40, or Fruithurst, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Jeffrey Scott Youngblood, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Harold Lee Ingle, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
William Charles Polk, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, theft by taking - two counts, aggravated assault - four counts, third-degree cruelty to children - three counts, reckless conduct, and simple battery.
Andrew Cromer, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of stalking.
Savannah Kailie Henslee, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of escape, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence - two counts, second-degree cruelty to children, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kammie Marie Johnson, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
James Lamar Kelley, 39, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey David Page, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Justin Ray Poche, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, improper lane change/usage, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Michael Dwight Sorrells, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking.
Robert Edward L. Stout, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Harley Eugene Brown, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and probation violation.
Dontavious Demond Darden, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana.
Jeffery Jamar Davis, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana.
Victor Duane Dostart, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, and criminal trespass.
April Ann Galbraith, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - two counts, drugs not in original container - three counts, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Samuel Jones, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tayetum Sydnie Mauldin, 21, residence N/A, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and false imprisonment.
Felix Eliceo Ramos, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and no license on person.
Faith Anne Stamps, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jeffery Lee Stansell, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and theft by taking.