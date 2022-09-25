The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Braylan Keyshaun Albert, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Ray Anthony Bowen, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Jason Shawn Brunson, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Orane Antonio Hall, 20, of Douglasville, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, no insurance, seatbelt violation, and too fast for conditions.
John Robert Harrington, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Stacey Lee Roman, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charge of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Christopher Lamar Welchel, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, hit and run, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kitsy Pierce Ashley, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Ryan Conte, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Juan Garcia, 24, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving without a valid license.
Remnett Matthew McIntosh, 23, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields.
William David Pittman, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, probation violation, and bench warrants.
Avonta Powell, 20, of Macon, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property - two counts, and first-degree burglary.
Higuen Bigail Reynoso Ramos, 34, of Florence, Ky., was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, operating a vehicle without proper tag or decal, and no insurance.
Brenda Joe Garland, 68, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, lighted headlights/other lights required, failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Leroy Hulsey, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of peeping tom, and stalking.
Jose Anthony Pineda, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Michael Dwight Sorrells, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Dustin Clay Wade, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, batter, criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Marilynn Kay Cordell, 64, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Alfredo A. Esteban Estaban, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Wilma Jean Thurman, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Doyle Lee Allmon, 33, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, and probation violation.
Ricky Lee Bradford, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of tag light required, and driving while license expired.
Guivy Johao Lopez Gonzalez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, and driving while license expired.
Lisa Maria Holsomback, 55, of Lindale, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Humberto Lucas, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license expired.
Sheila Ann McDowell, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting - two counts, criminal trespass, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Chad Wayne Paul, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, sodomy, and terroristic threats and acts.
Bobby Eugene Wigley, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.