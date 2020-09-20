The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Brandon Denton, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Erick Roman Estrada, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, violation of license restrictions, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Justin Wayne Galloway, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and racing.
Aiden Reynolds, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Makaylen Deshaud Sullivan, 20, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and intent to manufacture, deliver or distribute marijuana.
Kevin Lamont Bohannon, 33, of Marietta, was arrested on Sept, 16, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of tail light violation.
Kathleen Lynn Davidson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept, 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Dustin Allen Elicker, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept, 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Kendra Leanne Davis, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Otis Dustin Ferguson, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of simple battery.
Keenan Allen Goss, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle, driving while license expired or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Gary Michael Lecroy, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and loitering or prowling.
Sarah Ashling Runyon, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and third-degree forgery.
Kelvin Maurice Tolbert, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Briana Lashay Brown, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, open container violation, and driving under the influence.
Yuri Chavez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Diana Chavez-Hernandez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Daniel Lee Gladden, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of simple assault.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, willful interference with emergency medical professional, and escape.
Joseph Lee Hicks, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Brittany Ann Hoskins, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, disorderly conduct, and parole violation.
Heather Lynn Ledbetter, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Ciera Nichole Pike, 28, of Kingston, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while holding an object, no brake lights or working turn signals, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
Jamie Amanda Allen, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Choice Raymond Anders, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of simple battery.
Erica Dicks Ballew, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of hit and run.
Michael Brandon Barnett, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Allen Clackum, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of tampering with evidence, littering, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brandon Scott Dewitte, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, seatbelt violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Reginald Nicholas Harshaw, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
William Charles Harvey, 30, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Supree Marie Hill, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Benjamin Chalmas Hobbs, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Kelsie Mae Jones, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Demetrica M. Mallory, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple batter, false imprisonment, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jayden Willis Moates, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, windshield requirements, and driving while license expired.
Dakota Keith Morgan, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, operating a motorcycle without a helmet, and driving a low-speed vehicle.
Kayle Cheree Morris, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
Diego Moya, 25, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license, and possession of methamphetamine.
Barry Linder Nelson, 27, of Acworth, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no license on person, and possession and use of drug-related objects — four counts.
Jose Noe Reyes, 45, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of open container violation.
David Lamar Padgett, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Seon Pile, 24, of Kennesaw, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, and possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts.
Rogelio Marcial Reynoso-Gabriel, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Clifton Rashad Rowland, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, racing on highways or streets, and reckless driving.
Terena J. Seevers, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, violation of instructional permit, driving while license expired, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving without a license.
Dane Anderson Trotman, 29, of Marietta, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of maijuana less than an ounce, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts.
Stephen James Yarbrough, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.