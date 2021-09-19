The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Carl Edward Dempsey, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Mariah Shelby Jones, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and fugitive from justice.
Terri Allene Settlemoir, 52, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs — four counts, drugs not in original container — two counts, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and tampering with evidence.
Lee Trump, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jason Dewayne Yancey, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of third-degree forgery, and exploit, inflict pain, or deprive essential services to an elderly person.
Sincere Malik Billingslea, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Steven Phil Bray, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Kierre Shervaughn Burge, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag lights required, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Billy Shane Myers, 46, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Amanda Lee Hall, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and public drunkenness.
Philip David Hood, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
William Mack Johnson, 24, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bessie Marie Vasquez, 39, of Delhi, La., was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Johnny Williams, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Andy Lee Bryant, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Tiana Deshields, 33, of Milwaukee, Wisc., was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and criminal trespass.
Bryant B. Middlebrooks, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Sixto Anibal-Ramirez Reynoso, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, failure to maintain lane, and child seat belt violation — three counts.
Marcus Allen Rineheart, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
Breanna Danielle Saffold, 28, of Bridgeport, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and tag light required.
Jimmy C. Sanders, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Caroline Louise Williams, 20, of Kennesaw, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving property stolen in another state.