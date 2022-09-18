The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Travis David Carter, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to use signal, driving while license suspended or revoked, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Cheyanne Isabella Davenport, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, abandonment of a dependent child, and reckless conduct.
Sonya Jane Garrett, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Lindsey Camille Jones, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Bruneca Tyrone McClendon, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and failure to register as a sex offender or comply with requirements.
Caitlyn Nicole Perkins, 23, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Justin Eugene Perkins, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Keaneau John Rhodes, 29, of Douglasville, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and a bench warrant.
John Ross Woodall, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Corey Preston Young, 31, of Temple, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Lena Mae Adams, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Lamiel Brown, 26, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving without a valid license.
Francisco Jaber Ramirez, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Walter Jefferson Simpson Jr., 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Arkeria Deshae Boozer, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, manufacture, deliver, or distribute dangerous drugs, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Juan Pablo Castano-Ciro, 25, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Polk School District Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Kimberly Ann Michels, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of passing on the shoulder of the roadway, and driving under the influence.
Nicolas Murillo-Munoz, 21, of Lilburn, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Polk School District Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Abel Mendez Vasquez, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
James Gregory Williams, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and failure to maintain lane.
Melanie Renee Crane, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
James Thomas Hampton, 26, of Ooltewah, Tenn., was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and a bench warrant.
Wilver Wilfredo Orozco Navorro, 32, of Brookhaven, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, driving while license expired, and windshield/wiper requirements.
Ladon Sheriko Ware, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Jalisa Marshay Bell, 31, of Riverdale, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of hit and run.
Todd Vernon Brotherton, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license withdrawn, and no insurance.
Mary Ellerbee Claypool, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
David Trenton Glaze, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Juan Martin Lara, 39, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jennifer Leeann Reeves, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Anthony Dale Robinson, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jarquavious Arkeen Stamey, 28, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Scotty Antonio Towe, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of underage drinking.
Robert Shane Turner, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of bicycle must be on the right side of roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Gerson Misael Vasquez-Gonzalez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, hit and run, open container violation, reckless driving, and no license on person.