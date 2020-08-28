The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
April Marie Lackey, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Donald Wayne Lashley, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license expired, no insurance, and alteration or improperly transferred tag.
Courtney Pappalardo, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Javante Springer, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of robbery, possession of marijuana, and simple battery.
Stacy Suzanne Stewart, 43, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Dylan Edwards, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Jacob Lamar Thompson, 34, of Rome, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michelle Cordero-Laredo, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Torrey Lashawn Hutchins, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Brandon Lamar Lyle, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Roy Everett Overby, 75, of White, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Jodi Lynn Stanford, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kenneth Lamar Winston, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and simple battery.
Jodi Renea Cleary, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Natasha Hope Emmett, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Christopher E. Fincher, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Raymond Jerome Pullen, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
Richard Wallace, 29, of unknown address, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of open container violation.
Emily Adams, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ashley Elizabeth Asad, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to yield when entering a roadway.
Kathleen Lynn Davidson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin, and crossing a guard line with contraband.
Pamela Scott Dixon, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick Duman, 20, of Carrollton, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and criminal trespass.
Shelly Duman, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Stacy Presley Freeman, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Sheena Lee Heidt, 35, homeless, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Tyler Don Ingle, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating without IRP registration, driving while license expired, and driving without insurance.
Raetosha Shentell Jackson, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Tillman Lee, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, inadequate tail light lens, driving without insurance, and suspended registration.
David Lopez, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while under the influence, driving without a license, headlight requirements, and failure to maintain lane.
Amanda Dawn McChargue, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Charles Avery McCullough, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of simple battery.
Victoria Gail Poole, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Michael Dillon Prater, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by taking, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - four counts.
Jeremiah Purser, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Tyler Ringwald, 28, of Hiram, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Patrick Lee Smith, 25, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of aggravated assault, and battery.
Shannon Derell Thompson, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Samuel Shea Tolbert, 46, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of simple battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.