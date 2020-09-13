The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Kristy Paige Bailey, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Michael Shane Hood, 22, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and theft by deception.
Silas Locklear, 69, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of interference with government property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Stacey Sheri Moore, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Monique Rochelle White, 32, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of fourth-degree forgery.
Erica Lynn Bethune, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dontavious Demond Darden, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property — two counts, and theft of lost/mislaid property.
Adonis Jamal Davis, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Timberland T. Dennis, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, tag lights required, and no license on person.
Lenesto Llorente Freeman, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of public drunkenness, open container violation, and public indecency.
Katherine Inglis, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of deposit account fraud.
Janicholas Lajaun Jones, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Fred Lee Reynolds, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and theft by shoplifting.
Melissa Alieen Singleton, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ashley Denise Patterson, 30, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by taking.
William Lee Profit, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Richard Thomas Trahan, 28, of Nappae, Indiana, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggressive panhandling.
Brandon Lee Beck, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and battery.
Brandee Lane Bentley, 17, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brent Allen Bowman, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jemarvis Bernard Brady, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
John James Crocker, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Dennis Tyler Ray Davis, 22, of Bremen, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Eric Shane Deaton, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstructing law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Benjamin Scott Fennell, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kevin Odell Flora, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of marijuana, and driving without a valid license.
James Hunter Forsyth, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Courtney Sheree Garner, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jennifer Ann Graham, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstructing law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Alexus Michelle Green, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of simple battery.
Ronald James Harden, 46, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree burglary, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass.
William Heath, 43, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew Alan Jones, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Amanda Louise Lipscomb, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Ricky Lee Messick, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, drugs not in original container, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jayden Willis Moates, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstructing law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle.
Robbie Lee Motes, 38, of Bremen, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Trenton Chase Pierce, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Chad Matthew Robinson, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Scheylla Marie Shattles, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and crossing a guard line with contraband.
Cherie Janelle Shelton, 56, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Chad Nelson Tucker, 42, of Georgia, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempting to elude police, and possession of methamphetamine.
Antwain Terrell Watson, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Clifford Cornelious Wofford, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, failure to use signal, fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting a police officer, and probation violation.