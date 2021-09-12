The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Geoffery Ralph Bennett, 37, of Bennington, Vermont, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tony Aubrey Merritt, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Dana Renee Rush, 57, of Temple, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
James Allan Vines, 24, of Temple, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, leaving motor vehicle unattended, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Marlon Andrelle Carr, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and no insurance.
Eric Scott Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, elder abuse - two counts, simple battery, and criminal trespass.
Katherine Teresa McClendon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Rodney Lewis Palmer, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and criminal trespass.
Bucky James Smith, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Heather Ruth Swift, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of false imprisonment, party to a crime, aggravated assault, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and probation violation.
Summer Nicole Couzzort, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree burglary, entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and theft by taking.
Carl McKinley House, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, suspended registration, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Tonya Marie Ides, 45, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper turn, possession and use of drug-related objects - six counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - three counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container - six counts, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - five counts.
Ashley Elizabeth Asad, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - three counts, open container violation, and permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle.
Aaron G. Ballesteros, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Curtis David Brown, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Timothy Bryan Craig, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Daniel Lee Culberson, 45, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
John Caleb Dixon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Hilton Hayes, 34, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, loitering or prowling, and disorderly conduct.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
Leslie Nicole Ingram, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Braxton Lee Johnson, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Christian John Kelly, 23, of Bremen, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Tanner Joe Ledbetter, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change/usage, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana.
Patricia Miller, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple assault.
David Lamar Padgett, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Brittany Joyce Perry, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, simple assault - five counts, and public drunkenness.
Jason Micah Smith, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
Lauren Trussell, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, crossing guard lines with contraband, tag lights required, and drugs not in original container.
Christopher Keith Wilson, 34, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of child molestation, and probation violation.
Mae Leigh Woods, 27, residence N/A, was arrested on Sept. 5, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and defective equipment.