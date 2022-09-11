The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
John Tracy Ameck, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, bond drop, and a bench warrant.
Paul Joseph Herbert, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Curtis Lee Hollabaugh, 71, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of contempt of court.
Angel Nolen, 39, of Williamson, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of harassing communications.
Gerald Matthew Taylor, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, headlight requirements, and operating restrictions for off-road vehicles.
Matthew Ben Warner, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree forgery - two counts, fourth-degree forgery, and theft by receiving.
Tony Lee Ingram, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.
Cynthia M. Marques, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Adrian Jermaine Chubb, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Rene Cornejo, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of child molestation - two counts, rape - two counts, sexual battery against a child under 16 - two counts, and incest - two counts.
Deirdre Gayle Floyd, 42, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
James Michael Gray, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Austin Ches Hamilton Blair, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Katherine M. Hawthorne, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Skyler Renee Jacques, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Joshua Anthony Lawrence, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Zydrick Kionte Mitchell, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sexual exploitation of children, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Giselle Perez, 20, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Nyjua Lajuan Philpot, 36, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and possession of marijuana.
Willie Allen Stewart, 51, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender or comply with requirements.
Lashae Monique Travick, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, no brake lights or working turn signals, and possession of marijuana.
Joey Lee Turner, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of sexual exploitation of children, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Stephen Dewayne Bertles, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Dustin Shane Brand, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Carla Michelle Brown, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of stalking, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Hiassu Reyes Cadena, 46, of Odessa, Texas, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Andrew Dalton Channell, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jeremy Chubb, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and battery.
Thomas Eugene Dunn, 47, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Kurt Andrew Dyer, 56, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Leslie Ann Estes, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage.
Roger Jason Fricks, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Tyler Chaz Gravitt, 33, of Dalton, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Keion Tyjuan Harper, 25, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane - two counts.
William Michael Kay, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gary Lee Lackey, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple assault.
Brian Alexander Lary, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Dylan Lorren, 29, of Piedmone, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Randy F. McClarity, 37, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container violation.
Jose Esparza Medina, 21, of Smyrna, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving while license expired, affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, and tire requirements.
Katie Michele Miller, 22, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Ashley Moody, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of party to a crime.
Dustin Reece Muse, 39, of Canton, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Savannah Ann Norton, 20, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
William Arnold Price, 73, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Lloyd J. Rogers, 36, of Carrollton, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jerry Slade Sewell, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change/usage, failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, and open container violation.
Maebelle Rebecca Sturgeon, 69, of Talladega, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, vehicle passing in opposite directions, open container violation, and no proof of insurance.
Arturo Alfonso Velasquez Amaya, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving while license withdrawn.
Freddy Lamar Williams, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and failure to maintain lane.