The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 and Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Joel William Goldin, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking.
Patrick Lucas Hanson, 40, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Brandon TJ Ferguson, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, and simple battery.
Theresa Elizabeth Spain, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer - two counts.
Adrian Jermaine Chubb, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Cheyenne Michelle David, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Daisy Joe Miller, 19, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Aug. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Rebecca Clackum, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Jon Taylor McGee, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, fleeing/attempting to elude police, first-degree burglary, no helmet - motorcycle, criminal trespass, headlight requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, operating restrictions for off-road vehicles, and littering.
Robert Allen O'Brien, 20, of Hiram, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of rape, aggravated assault, and sexual battery.
Trent Andrew Turpen, 30, of Bremen, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, and theft by taking.
Laura Kaye Williams, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Aug. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ayron Damon Adams, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, and obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Darcy Christine Fox, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Catherine L. Galloway, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane - two counts.
Antonio Garcia, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Jimmy Jesse Ingram, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple batter, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Vladimir P. Utkin, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Aug. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.