The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 2, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Tyler Austin Hood, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and disorderly conduct.
Ausha Lane Tucker, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, by Polk county Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, seatbelt violation, drugs not in their original container — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts.
Richard Dillon Turner, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, improper use of center turn lane, reckless driving, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, improper lane change, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deyasmine N. Ware, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children — two counts.
Larry K. Brown, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a bench warrant.
Tony Ingram, 46, or Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Stephen Rand McGatha, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, and probation violation.
Kima Shae West, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Elijah W. Boling, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kimberly Johnson, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Emma Elizabeth Lial, 20, of Trion, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and reckless driving.
Maurin Sims, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Cody Justin Smith, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Trevonte Lamar Smith, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by the Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — three counts, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — two counts.
Damain Chase Treadwell, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
David Sebastion Wilson, 23, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Randall Lee Fincher, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Violet Denise Gallimore, 32, of Buchannan, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Martavious J. Jackson, 23, of Buchannan, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Angela Renee Falls, 48, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Brittany Danyel Hudson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Cody Mack Jones, 28, of Acworth, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tag lights requirement, and a bench warrant.
Nickeles V. Laas, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault — two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark.
Matthew Holland Lee, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, and terroristic threats and acts.
Paris Dasharr Livsey, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of stalking, and party to a crime.
Okie Calvin Marlow, 64, of Buchannan, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and hit and run.
Joshua Mason, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and theft by shoplifting.
Ismael Thomas Mendez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of impeding the flow of traffic, and driving without a valid license.
Jazlyn Alexandria Mercer, 20, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of stalking, and battery.
Donavan Rolando Ramirez, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, and two counts of probation violation.
Wendell Quenton Redden, 53, of Atlanta, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple battery and rape.
Mikayla Aryn Sinnett, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Dennis Lamont Stocks, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Gerald Jamine Stocks, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving without a license.
Caleb Dillon Thompson, 21, of Greenville, N.C., was arrested on Sept. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Stephen Michael Woodall, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of tail light requirement, driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.