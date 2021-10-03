The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
James Tyler Brent Gilmore, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, no insurance, improper left or right turn, possession of heroin, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jimmy Wesley Johnson, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, no insurance, and expired registration.
Nakisha Louise Johnson, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Rita Ann Jordan, 57, or Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Matthew Lee Pierce, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, simple assault, third-degree cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts, and a bench warrant.
Samuel A. Quintanar, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Leon Harley Bowling, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of operating restrictions for off-road vehicle, driving without a license, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a bench warrant.
Donald Collier Smith, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual battery, and simple battery.
Lauren Lonergan, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Joshua Duane Morris, 33, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Bobby J. Jackson, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and parole violation.
James Edwin Morris, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jacorian Jakelin Philpot, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Brooke Michelle Beechuk, 31, of Marietta, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of improper registration of vehicle, tag lights required, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Triston Drake Bright, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Triston Drake Bright, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Abel Bamaca Coronado, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Deidra Rhea Fuqua, 43, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, impeding the flow of traffic, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Brana Greenway, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Polk School District Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Frank Edward Head, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, andh headlight requirements.
Brenda Shantelle Luke, 27, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, second-degree cruelty to children, stalking, removal or abandonment of shopping carts, and criminal trespass.
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, no insurance, suspended registration, and operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal.
Heather Nicole Mitchell, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass - three counts, public indecency, disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Stephen Allen Patterson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Teresa Reyes, 47, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and driving without a license.
Chad Mathew Robinson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Aubrie Sadler, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Polk School District Police on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Holly Nichole Sikes, 30, of Copper Hill, Tenn., was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Emmanuel Watson, 58, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charges of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mary Frances Whatley, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and criminal trespass.
Wade Anthony Wilhoit, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Abbriel Chester Wilson, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Kerry Waymond Wood, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper lane change/usage, and driving while license suspended or revoked.