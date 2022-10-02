The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Dawn Desiree Ainsworth, 39, of Englewood, Tenn., was arrested on Sept. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and disorderly conduct.
Glenn Douglas Hargrove, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence.
Jason Lance Glenn, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bench warrant.
Jacob Allen Groves, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, suspended registration, and probation violation.
James Robert Johnson, 48, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving in violation of a limited permit.
Jason Scott Moss, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Herman Paynes-Perez, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Marquis Trevis Peek Smith, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, simple battery against a person 65 or older or pregnant, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and bench warrant.
Crystal Leigh Smith, 36, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Israel James Spivey, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 28, of 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and theft by taking.
Andrew Austin Hershman, 24, residence N/A, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Lauren Elaine Lonergan, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violations.
Misty Nolan, 41, of Anniston, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Kenric Byron Russell, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, robbery, exploitation or intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, or residents, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Talisha Stubbs, 36, of Anniston, Ala., was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Richard Wanco, 66, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of deposit account fraud.
Kyle Daniel Anderson, 31, of Acworth, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, seat belt violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Korey Tyler Campbell, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of tampering with evidence, driving while license expired, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.
Jermaine Martin, 26, of Kennesaw, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of third-degree forgery.
Webb Warren Northcutt, 38, of Marietta, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of pedestrian under the influence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, willful interference with an emergency medical professional, and obstruction of an officer.
Brandon John Pritchard, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of seat belt violation.
Meggan Dawn Sego, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Ashley Rena Timms, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
John Tracy Ameck, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, DUI-child endangerment - three counts, tag lights required, driving on wrong side of roadway, open container violation, open container violation, child seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane, and no license on person.
Keith Bernard Austin, 32, of Acworth, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of open container violation, violation of license restrictions, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, no license on person, and driving under the influence.
Nathan Emory Barfield, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Travis Lamont Bennett, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Presley Collier Brigman, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Johnathan Alex Davis, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Benny Leroy Duncan, 65, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Christopher H. Edwards, 48, of Aragon, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
William Kwame Green, 29, residence N/A, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
Dylan Todd Guzman, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no tag.
McKenzie Dreon Jones, 33, of Lindale, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony - two counts, simple battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Robert Terry Lee, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, no insurance, and operating a vehicle without a valid tag or decal.
Paulette Linette Lester, 43, of Cartersville, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cormick D. Montgomery, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tag lights required, and tampering with evidence.
Terry Lee Murphy, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Sergio Nunez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway - two counts, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dejhaunte Marquan Patterson, 27, of Douglasville, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, fail to obey traffic device.
Christopher Paul Phillips, 36, of Rome, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Charis Resto-Soto, 40, of Lincolnton, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Meggan Dawn Sego, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Terry Lynn Vernon, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Alvaro Vicente, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, driving while license expired, and probation violation.
Christopher Lamar Welchel, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, improper parking, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, and tag lights required.
Christopher Alexander Zuker, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.