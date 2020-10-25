The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Marshall Dwayne Moore, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Christopher Ray Parker, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tag light requirement, no brake lights or working turn signals, and sale, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs.
Zachery Edward White, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and disorderly conduct.
Austin Donald Crumley, 20, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2020, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Rodney Verdell Battle, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, tag light requirement, and driving without a valid license.
Zeferino Duque, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Margaret S. Presley-Bevis, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020, by Cedartown Police on public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and three counts of resisting a police officer.
Corey Albert Vines, 44, of Gainesville, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Corey Brian Blackmon, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
James Edward Preston, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and probation violation.
Frances L. P. Springer, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of permitting an unlicensed person to operate a vehicle.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield while turning left, and driving on an expired or no drivers license.
Tyler Odell Abram, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, not having driver’s license on person, headlight requirement, and tag light required.
Chayla Duke, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and possession of methamphetamine.
Norma Compton Green, 53, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Shane Humphrey, 42, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by taking.
Donald Ray Jacobs, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Timothy Eugene McClure, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Delayna Sheree Nesmith, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by Rockmart Police on two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Cody Dylan Nix, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, obstructing law enforcement officers, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, criminal trespass, and public drunkenness.
Chukwudozier R. Ojiagbaje, 23, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
Stephanie Overstreet Dempsey, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Derrik Ray Payne, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Christopher Lave Stocks, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Kimberly Thrash Tate, 47, of Lindale, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
James Dustin Whitfield, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Heather Megan Williams, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.