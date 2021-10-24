The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 and Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Timothy Chad Pettyjohn, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and aggravated stalking.
James Thomas Waldrop, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Walter Eugene Weaver, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joshua Adam Wright, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of false imprisonment, battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and simple assault.
Michael Dean Clackum, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Frank Quinonez, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Larry Walker Sosebee, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Takeyah Leshae Spurgeon, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Rohano Reynoso Aguilar, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Maria Maygualida Castillo Gonzalez, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Mark Gibson Fowler, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of simple batter, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Omar Karim Idris Lee, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Daniel Christopher-Lee North, 26, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no tag, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tamara Rae Rutledge, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights or signals, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Jason Larry Waits, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Belinda Dangila West, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Calveigh Ashworth, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and battery.
Kristy Johnson, 54, of Carrollton, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of expired registration, alteration or improperly transferred tag, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - four counts, and drugs not in original container.
Jason Scott Mohon, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Russell Eugene Smith, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and second-degree forgery.
William Andrew Summerour, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tampering with evidence - two counts.
Oscar Jovany Aguilar, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without a license, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Brandy Nicole Bradford, 37, of Lindale, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Oscar Chavez, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, no license on person, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Waylyn Young-Lamar Coats, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Stephen Charles Corn, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tia Edwards, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Savannah Nicole Fulmer, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass - two counts, and a bench warrant.
Jerry Wayne Messer, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bond drop.
Pagan Elaine Nails, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and probation violation.
John Daniel Rampley, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and improper lane change.
Allysa Michelle Thrower, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, possession of heroin, failure to maintain lane, and distracted driving.
Chance Henre Tumlin, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Latonia Marquis Walker, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cynthia Marie West, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and a bench warrant.
Lachancey Williams, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.