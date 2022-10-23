The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Brian Lee Guice, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Louise Henry, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, and probation violation.
Kenneth Wayne Lines, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Jennifer Felisha Merritt, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of hit and run, failure to obey traffic-control devices regulated by pedestrians, and drugs not in original container — two counts.
Arthur Lee Pope, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Maria Jessica Segura, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Charles Keith Shaw, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and drug-related objects.
Jacob Ryan Baker, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
Christopher Justin Harcourt, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery.
Jose Guadalupe Peinado, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Wilma Jean Thurman, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
John Cody James Wellham, 32, of Temple, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Kimberly Rose Dunn, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Zaylan Trelmond Gibson, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, no license on person, and possession of marijuana.
Terry Renee Little, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Corey Lovingood, 42, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Decius Octavious Manuel, 42, of South Philex, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Timothy Richard Pruitt, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Comyna Rynes Seals, 26, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Nathan Isaac Starkey, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving without a valid license.
Gilberto Alegria, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Juan Dolores-Natividad, 44, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent documents in government matters.
Barry Lee Keane, 53, of Lindale, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Marshawn Marquez Martin, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Kimberly Mae McDaniel, 36, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, improper parking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Dexter Lee Roden, 28, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property.
Talson Keyshawn Taylor, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, simple assault, and failure to appear.
Larry Timmons, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Jason Adam Wall M., 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, probation violation, and failure to appear — two counts.
Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of improper sexual contact.
James Burnley, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Monica Cofield, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and simple assault.
Eric Shane Deaton, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, battery, terroristic threats and acts, and probation violation.
Juan Elvira Berra, 39, of Huntsville, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license expired.
Scotty Ray Harding, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and improper exhaust system.
Daryl Andrew Jordan, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Russell Ty Emmit Norris, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and failure to appear.
Luis Perez Guzman, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, and tag lights required.
Fredy Anibal Ramos De Leon, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Lisa Marie Reed, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Tikira Kanish Reyes, 40, of Hiram, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Alexander Vann Sheffield, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of too fast for conditions, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Herbert Hoover Sorrells, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Christopher Lamar Welchel, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no license on person, and failure to maintain lane — two counts.
Sherl Lynn Wright, 57 , of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.