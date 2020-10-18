The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Cagney Lamont Brown, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights or signals.
Cathy Jane Bryson, 57, of Adairsville, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left, and open container violation.
Michael S. Collins, 26, of Lindale, was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tail light violation.
Kayla Michelle Jones, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Chad Matthew Robinson, 37, or Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during a call or contact with 911 with intention to harass a communications officer.
Christina Taylor Phillips, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Keith Clinton Coburn, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and probation violation.
Jennifer Michelle Garrett, 29, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of expired registration, drugs not in original container, and possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Timothy James Holcomb, 69, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Kimberley Dawn Ledford, 45, of Centre, Alabama, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkeness, disorderly conduct, obstruction, and improper use of 911 system.
Anthony Lee Bennett, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tail light violation.
Cody Monroe Blackmon, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking.
Arielle Jordan Deems, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of second-degree cruelty to children.
Guillermo Guadalupe Garcia Delvalle, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
David A. Jarrell, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Jeffery Scott Knox, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking.
David Phillip Pearson, 33, of Walhala, South Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
David Anthony Pierson, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failing to obtain a new tag after 30 days of changing residence.
Elizabeth Louise Sowell, 42, of Chamblee, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband, drugs not in original container, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Zachary Edward White, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Bryan Cody Wiggins, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and too fast for conditions.
Kasandra Louise Wigley, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.