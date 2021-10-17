The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 and Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Kayla Ann Barber, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Asiah Lamarra Brown, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
John Wesley Cash, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Mark Benjamin Jones, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and bench warrants.
Rohan Barkat Keshwani, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of sell of a controlled substance.
Nilkanth Shashikant Patel, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of sell of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Dee Woolsey, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of sell of a controlled substance.
Heather Leshea Ballew, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Triston Drake Bright, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no operating brake lights or signals, and unsafe operation of a vehicle.
Daniel Corn, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Edwin Cruz, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Timothy Brian Pope, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of improper passing on left, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Renita Blaine Reece, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Elbert Timms, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Scott Wolfe, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of headlight requirements, driving without a valid license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jorge Cervantes, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on a charge of sell of a controlled substance.
Chevy Anne Couzzort, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, and probation violation.
Macee Leanna Duke, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Matthew Scott Echols, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Timothy Scott Echols, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and battery.
Melody Faith Harding, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of sell of a controlled substance, and sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Tonya Sue Jackson, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Chiragkumar R. Patel, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on a charge of sell of a controlled substance - five counts.
Jagrubiten Patel, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on a charge of sell of a controlled substance.
Guadalupe Nunez Pisano, 24, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of sell of a controlled substance, and sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Luis Martin Nunez Pisano, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on a charge of sell of a controlled substance.
Jerrell Ross Reddish, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Delmar Soto-Perez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of child seat belt violation, and driving without a license.
Chelsey Lynn Yearwood, 28, of Temple, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Christopher Joseph Hale, 35, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license expired, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and probation violation.
Crystal Leigh Bollen, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Amber Rheanne Brown, 26, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dale Thomas Darden, 47, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of suspended registration, and possession of methamphetamine.
Abelino Velasquez Escalante, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Timothy B. Pope, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and defective/busted windshield.
Aaron Colton Puckett, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol/Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, seatbelt violation, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Zachary Adam Richardson, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, and expired registration.
John Clinton Roberts, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, open container violation, driving under the influence, and headlight requirements.
Kattie Lynn Smith, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Bobby Shawn Sullivan, 33, of Smyrna, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving without a license.
Takesha Mitchell Turner, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by deception, failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover, theft by receiving stolen property, failure to use a signal, driving while licence suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
William David Whatley, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tag lights required.
Patricia Lynn Woodring, 44, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery against a law enforcement or corrections officer.