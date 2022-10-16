The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, and Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Juan Edilzer Monzon-Zuna, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Michelle Jean Nekeil, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Kenneth Christopher Stewart, 39, of Circleville, Ohio, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear - two counts, and probation violation.
Debra Ann Turner, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, by Polk county Police on a charge of false statements or writings, conceal facts, or fraudulent documents of government.
Emmanuel R. Bloodworth, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Samuel Troy Fortune, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Zyshonne Lauaie Middlebrooks, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Triston Myers, 18, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Debbie Lynn Shaw, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Maleek Jamal Stricklan, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, improper left or right turn, driving under the influence of drugs, and tag lights required.
James Dwayne Bishop, 35, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and loitering or prowling.
Devyn Bailey Frey, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, and driving under the influence.
Henry Gonzalo Roblero, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
Shelly Marie Taylor, 37, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and loitering or prowling.
Kevin Scott Hampton, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Samuel Aron Alexander, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Timothy Jimmy Ayers, 55, of Bremen, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Nicholas Michael Bayne Disalvo, 28, of Tucker, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Steven Don Doegg, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Brendelvida Albricia-Bartolon Escalante, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Antonio Diaz Lopez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Darius Mackenzie McCoy, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Guanerge Herman Ramos Morales, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Ricky Keith Morgan, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of fugitive from justice.
Rodney T. Stallings, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of flashing red signal, tag lights required, and no insurance.
Sharon Denise Thompson, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Marisela Celestina Vicente, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.