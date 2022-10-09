The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Dakota Lee Cain, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Wendell Eugine Culver, 78, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of public indecency.
Angela Lynn Hubbard, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Seqouia Lashay Jackson, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Maximo Perez Matzir, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Kandi Lee Portalski, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Adam Mikhail Cokley, 31, of Buchanan, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Efrain Cruz Hernandez, 35, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and affixing materials to windows/windshields that reduce or increase light transmission or reflectance.
Kathleen Olauge Henderson, 51, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Noe Reynoso, 41, of Atalla, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, littering highway, driving while license expired, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Ashling Runyon, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, and probation violation.
McClean E. Crawford, 44, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and improper lane change/usage.
Kevin Dashon Johnson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Amber Sims, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of truancy, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, tag lights required, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, and no license on person.
Santos Wilfredo Vicente, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Mitchell Craig Wall, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Robert Caswell, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of tampering with evidence.
James Warren Crawford, 54, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Margaret Danielle Horton, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and tampering with evidence.
Harold Logan Wisener, 22, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple battery, battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Pedro Raul Alcerro Reyna, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
David Edward Carter, 49, of Buchanan, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Jacob Ethan Carter, 23, of Douglasville, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Kenneth Wayne Cooper, 29, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, and parole violation.
Dimas Cruz, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct — two counts, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and hit and run.
Summer Canania Demarco, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, and a bench warrant.
Ivan Fabian Diaz, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a license.
Tia Edwards, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Zaylan Trelmond Gibson, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits — two counts, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana — two counts, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Michael Christian Hahn, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child molestation, and sexual battery.
James Robert Johnson, 48, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of party to a crime.
Brian Keith Lambert, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to change name/address on license within 60 days, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Theresa Michelle Owens, 54, of Dallas, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Billie Webster Ponder, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of elder abuse, and first-degree burglary.
Karl Randell Sherfield, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sherry Ann Stiles, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object, and windshield/window/wiper requirements.
Santiago Manuel Vail-Lucas, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.
Joseph Andrew Vance, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Sept. 30, 2022, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and defective equipment.