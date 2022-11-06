The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Daniel Lee Brumley, 64, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal.
Brandon Lyle, 30, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kennendy Keyserlin Ramirez-Aguilar, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charge of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Jonathan Adam Short, 31, of Hiram, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Taniyah Denae Spencer, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Madison Jean Rose Storey, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Sandra Cornejo, 25, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Brandy Rene Emerson, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Renia Reynoso, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
April Beth Sims, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts.
Taylor Mary Teems, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of harassing communications.
Justin Donald Wheeler, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and probation violation.
Treylin Mikai Davis, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of electronic transmission of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct without consent.
Benjamin Scott Fennell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to yield while turning left.
Britney Nichole Harris, 32, of Monroe, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Nicholas Jordan Kielma, 27, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possess, purchase, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and tampering with evidence.
Jesse Lamar Paul, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Kianna Kristine Robinson, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving without license on person.
Cheryl Lynn Whitlow, 58, of Marietta, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, permitting an unlicensed person to drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and drugs not in original container.
Brent Arp, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Ethan Lee Blair, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault - two counts, criminal trespass - two counts, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - four counts.
Gavin Burge, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.
Tyjah Jhanard Howell, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marajuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, and possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing projects - four counts.
Cara Leanne Johnson, 35, of Smyrna, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Stephanie Renee Turner, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Andrew Phillip Compton, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of cruelty to animals, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Jamal Malik Dublin, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no license on person, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Tania Lee Duncan, 63, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Takeisha Lashanna Dunn, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Joshua William Garner, 42, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, no operating brake lights or signals, no insurance, tag/registration requirements, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Robert Albert Garrett, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, elder abuse, and public drunkenness.
Ciara Cheyenne Harris, 25, of Bremen, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and violation of license restrictions.
Kambrisha Lashea Hinkle, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Shawn Daniel Holcomb, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance on motorcycle, and too fast for conditions.
Braxton Lee Johnson, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Teresa Jane Langston, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, loitering, possession of drug-related objects, and violation of Silver Comet Trail rules and regulations.
Jason Scott Lewis, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Karalyn Brynne Lonergan, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Scott Moore, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Michael Laveal Parks, 35, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Randall Lee Vaughn, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and violation of Silver Comet Trail rules and regulations.
Jeremy Ryan Ventura, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.