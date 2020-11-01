The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Mardoqueo Gonzales-Mendez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Isidro Leon-Barajas, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated identity fraud.
Donna Marie Williams, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jerome Alexander, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of misuse of 911.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of tag/registration requirements, and no license on person.
Kenneth James Cochran, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Carey Ninette Crowe, 56, of Carrollton, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Joseph Dylan Smith, 23, of Neely, Miss., was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of obscuring a tag or tinted tag covers, tail lights required, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and manufacturing or distribution of marijuana.
Yolanda Denise Favors, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Scott Gamel, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and probation violation.
Anthony John Indelicato, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of impersonating a public officer or employee.
Kisha Padgett, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, criminal trespass, and drugs not in their original container.
Amber Lolita Sims, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of first-degree forgery.
Jimmy Brian Blackmon, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Leigh Ann Faye Bryson, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
John Lamar Langston, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle with a proper tag or decal.
Anna M. Lucas, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, public drunkenness, and open container violation.
Rene Ramirez, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Brandi Nicole Smith, 33, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, headlight violation.
Veronica Marlene Vance, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, obstructing law enforcement officers — two counts, and simple assault — two counts.
James Michael Googe, 53, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kevin James Lester, 63, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call, false imprisonment, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Antonio Lanshun McGlocton, 42, of Carrollton, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of false report of a crime.
Macy Jordan McMurray, 28, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of third-degree forgery.
Adrian Molina-Moreno, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and window tint violation.
Joseph Henry Penson, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving too fast for conditions.
Eton Jordan Rose, 30, of Riverdale, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Richard Thomas Trahand, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, aggressive panhandling, and loitering.
Michael Allen Warren, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, and failure of pedestrian to walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Chris T. Williams, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and no light on bicycle at night.