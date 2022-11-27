The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Sarah Ann Carruthers, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run.
Ray Kevin Harrell, 56, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of no insurance, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
Travis Dewayne Proctor, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, driving away without paying for gasoline, obstruction of law enforcement officers, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 41, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Matthew Paul McGuire, 33, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and tag/registration requirements.
William Velasquez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Joshua Arron Allen, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Billy Joe Bagley, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Lacy Dawn Heard, 37, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of hit and run, and improper backing.
Brandon Garner McDaniel, 37, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Cleoneisha Monea Ware, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Thomas Williams, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, and theft by taking.