The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 and Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Lillian Anastasia Carter, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Juan Alfredo Echevarria-Lopez, 41, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, no insurance, and no tag.
Heather Marie Grover, 24, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jesse Aaron Hallmark, 29, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of simple battery, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and bench warrant.
Matther Carlton Hestely, 41, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, drugs not in original container, driving under the influence of drugs, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover.
Henry Young Holland, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Robert David Purser, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Donald Thomas Whiteman, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Triston Drake Bright, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, laying drag, unsafe operation of a vehicle, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.
Donald Ray Jacobs, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving, theft by deception, and bench warrants.
Natisha McClinic Johnson, 39, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Ginger Francis Locklear, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and probation violation.
Angela Carlette Lyle, 51, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, and bench warrant.
Larry Winland, 44, of Zaneville, Ohio, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony, and criminal trespass.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag light required.
Courtney Danielle Benham, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Trinton Fowler, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and criminal trespass.
Shedarian Reshad Jones, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Bethany Lemacks, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and criminal trespass.
Nicolas Tyrik Lightner, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, and bench warrants.
Elizabeth Jill Pickett, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Alana Michelle Streetman, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on two counts of party to a crime.
Mae Leigh Woods, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, escape, obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by receiving stolen property, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Christopher Derek Fowler, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bicycle light at night required.
Kelli Leigh Henson, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, resisting a police officer, and a bench warrant.
Stephen Kyle King, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shane Edmund Mallard, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
James Everett Peek, 53, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Christy Nicole Bagley, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tag lights required, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Kaitlyn Nichole Benefield, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Katie Marie Bridges, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Amelia Ellan Dawson, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, aggravated stalking, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Euris Elkins, 57, of Austell, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of impeding the flow of traffic, open container violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Pedro Hernandez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Walter Roe Hulsey, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Samuel Chun Lopez, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Ashley Dawn Mason, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and probation violation.
Tykerria Moye, 28, of Roswell, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Justin Robert Reece, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Sharad Antoine Robinson, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Sophia Marie Santangelo, 18, of Braswell, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Ponciano Sebatsian-Osorio, 23, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mandy Lynn Singleton, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and control of any controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and theft by shoplifting.
Brian Edwin Spann, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Kelly Speigle, 56, of Douglasville, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Reuben Howard Thompson, 36, of Cartersville, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and driver fail to exercise due care.
Misael Humberto-DeLeon Tomas, 33, of Albertville, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag light required, driving without a valid license, child seat belt violation, seat belt violation - two counts.
Philip Grady Wigley, 43, of Adairsville, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.