The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Christian Rena Hayes, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Eliseo Perez-Guzman, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oakley Suzette Williamson, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of driving without insurance, driving while licenses suspended or revoked, suspended registration, and windshield violation.
Jesse Duane Jackson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Alex Lamar Poole, 29, of Brunswick, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic-control devices, improper stopping on roadway, obstructing an intersection, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
Johnny Ray Thomason, 29, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while licenses suspended or revoked, acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle, adult seat belt violation, child seat belt violation — two counts, no insurance, tag lights required, and parole violation.
Christopher Derek Ellison, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of stalking, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Jaxon Cole Jones, 22, of Dawson, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Markez Ware, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Kaitlyn Celeste Bailey, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and simple assault.
Bradee Lane Bentley, 17, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and headlight requirements.
Drew Michael Girling, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Jesse Alan Jones, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
John Lamar Langston, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, and seatbelt violation.
Lauren Trussell, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Richard Wallace, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and probation violation.
Jessica Roxanne Watson, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of first-degree forgery.
Stacy Garner Agan, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, and battery.
Jose Manuel Arriaga, 21, of Douglasville, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by Aragon Police on charges of expired registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Zachary Scott Bright, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting deer at night, hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road, and hunting from a vehicle.
Triston Cree Butler, 19, of Bremen, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Cherrity Lynn Chambers, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to use signal, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Darius Tremayne Cooper, 31, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving with license on person, and failure to maintain lane.
Deundre Martez Cummings, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and hold for a warrant.
Autumn Michelle Dawson, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Norman Gentry, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Wilder Gomez-Bortolon, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
Andrew Scott Jarrett, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
Mark Anthony Lester, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Brett Reed Maiden, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting deer at night, hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road, and hunting from a vehicle.
Sharon Haney McGatha, 55, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Hoke Richardson, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Walter Ramirez-Morales, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and driving without a valid license.
Derrick Watkins, 34, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Amanda Danielle Wynn, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.