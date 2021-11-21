The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 and Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Dartania Cantrez Arnold, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and loitering or prowling.
Justin W. Baltimore, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Melvin Tomas Bartolon, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Trayon Bexley, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, tampering with evidence, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana near a park or housing project, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, and littering.
Quincey Brandon Dorsey, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of rape, first-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Arlie Bryan Gandy, 47, of LaGrange, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jorge Luis Cruz Moreno, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, speed less than minimum, and improper stopping on a roadway.
Guruju Deepak, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Lindsay Dunn, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of permitting an unlicensed person to drive, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and theft by taking.
Weldon Lee Easterwood, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance/ecstasy, no operating brake lights/signals, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Devan Brooke Hill, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, simple assault, and exploitation or intimidation of disabled or elderly adults.
Devonta Marquayle White, 29, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and bicycle light at night required.
Demetrius Dewayne Diamond, 45, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Elias Bernardo Domingo Laynes, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speed less than minimum, driving while license expired, and no insurance.
Brandon McCleary, 28, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, no brake lights/working turn signals, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Michael Scott Moore, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and bicycle light at night required.
Clinton Ladale Pace, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Sergio Adin Perez, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Detraio Lamar Stocks, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Earnest Joshua Wallace, 32, of Temple, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, false imprisonment, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Laquisha Marie Bowman, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, and tag/registration requirements.
Dominic Vincente Brown, 19, of Carrollton, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Randall Lamar Cargile, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kemberly Wynelle Collum, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officer — two counts, probation violation, and bench warrants.
Amanda Lynn Diamond, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and pandering.
Christopher C. Floyd, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Samual Garcia, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and pandering.
Misty Shae Hamrick, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, and tampering with evidence.
Justin Steve Hayes, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street.
Wilmer Mendez Mateo, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Zyshonne Lauaie Middlebrooks, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Marshall Dewayne Moore, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jorge Olague, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Megan Ryan Sneed, 33, of Summerville, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Jonathan Colby Vaughn, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Christopher Thomas Williams, 27, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Janessia Shante Allen, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Earl Ballew, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Tomondre Lawrence Bayes, 30, of Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, fail to dim headlights, illegal possession of a National Guard tag, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Mitchell Nora Bryan, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft by receiving.
Clifford Desmond Byrd, 41, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Eddie All Crowder, 48, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Dillon Ryan Donley, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no operating brake lights/signals, no license on person, and theft by receiving.
Sarah Elba Garcia, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, illegal tint on windows, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Daniel Lee Gladden, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of stalking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Christe Grafton, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
Xavier Earl Johnson, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Autumn Nichole Lingerfelt, 34, of Bremen, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.
Jay William Maxwell, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts.
Beth Ann Morrow, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and defective equipment.
Walter Bernard Peek, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Benjamin Franklin Powell, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Jesse James Prater, 26, of Bremen, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Charles Keith Shaw, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
William Edward Short, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Angela Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a bench warrant.
Sharon Denise Thompson, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft of lost or mislaid property.