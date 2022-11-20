The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Samuel Mark Adams, Age N/A, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register vehicle.
Thomas Duane Allen, 58, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Johnathan Blake Garner, 25, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Carlos A. Gonzalez Poroj, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of expired driver’s license.
Bobby Joe Hicks, 70, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple assault — two counts, and failure to appear.
Kambrisha Lashea Hinkle, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Carmilino Juarez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Hector Perez Mendez, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charge of driving while license expired, and windshield/window/wiper requirements.
Marvin Ramirez Perez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Christan Labray Shepard, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and failure to appear.
Ruben Douglas Burge, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Robert Clinton Ramey, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tiffany Cecilia Ann Walker, 24, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Antonio Julian Bejarno, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Gavin Burge, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
James Allen Duke, 55, of Temple, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, and probation violation — two counts.
James Aaron Landrum, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Katlyn Marie McCleary, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Daisy Jo Miller, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Dakota Keith Morgan, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and failure to appear — seven counts.
Erica Lashea Myers, 30, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and unsafe operation of a vehicle.
Justin Daniel Wilson, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tiyah Nijae Crawford, 25, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and tag lights required.
Michael Angelo Emmons, 59, of Huntsville, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, tag lights required, and driving on wrong side of roadway.
Anita Lavonia Pittman, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of false report of a crime.
Xavier Zykavius Ruff, 17, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and tag light required.
Jhaquan J. Washington, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts.
Mavricio Crisostomo Temaj, 19, of Morganton, N.C., was arrested on Nov. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and tag light required.
Hector Luia Juarez Tomas, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Carlos Mendez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and passing a vehicle yielding to a pedestrian.
Adam Miles, 30, of Emerson, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of harassing communications.
Timothy Poole, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of emergency medical technicians, and simple assault.
Nikkilis Rian Ramsdell, 31, of Mableton, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Christie Nicole Umphrey, 32, of Whitesburg, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Zachery Edward White, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, no brake lights or working turn signals, resisting a police officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked.