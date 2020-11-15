The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Mindy Delaine Cook, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, reckless conduct, and theft by shoplifting.
Angel Gonzalez, 36, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic signal, and driving on expired or no drivers license.
Brittany Sheonte Slaton, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud, false statements or writings, and a bench warrant.
Morgan Brad Tracy, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Stephen Douglas Arp, 43, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, crossing guard line with contraband, drugs not in original container - two counts, tampering with evidence, and driver failing to exercise due care.
Hunter Kareem Bolivar, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Spencer David Bonner, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to yield while turning left, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Felicia Michelle Brookshire, 40, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Dameon Raheem Davenport, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jose A. Mendez, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, passing a vehicle in the opposite direction, and violation of slower vehicle keeping to the right.
Michael Charles Smith, 31, of Fruithurst, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign at a railroad crossing, failure to use a turn signal, and probation violation.
Robert Louis Stephens, 21, of Mableton, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license is expired.
Michael William Vines, 62, of Temple, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Naudia Renee Carter, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jacob Daniel Glaze, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Ladarion Deonte Morris, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, and simple assault.
David Dewayne Wilson, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2020, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and a bench warrant.
Adrienne N. Beecham, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking.
Jodi Renea Cleary, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, windshield/wiper requirements, and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
Jonathan Deric Couzzort, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and theft by taking.
Tracy Jean Dutton, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and theft by taking.
Daven Ward Ellis, 23, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 8, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Christopher Fincher, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Kayla Caroline Fincher, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cody Stewart Gilbert, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Marisela Lynae Gonzalez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jessica Andrea Henderson, 39, of Kingston, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and false statements or writings.
Kara Ashley Klemke, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Norman Chriswell Melton, 44, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2020, by Polk County Police for a charge of violation of state move over law.
Venancio De Leon Mendez, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving on an expired license, and tag light violation.
Rayshad Ricardo Minor, 27, of Warner Robins, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, interference with government property, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Timothy Austin Ragsdale, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of license restrictions, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tag lights violation, and first-degree criminal damage to property.
Kami Van Ranow, 48, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, and elder abuse.
Donald Timothy Thompson, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, no license on person, tad lights violation, and tag registration requirements.
Taylor Ray Truett, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and unsecured load.
Joelle Michelle Velez, 33, of Atlanta, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Johnny Mack Wiley, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and criminal trespass.