The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 and Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
James Dwayne Bishop, 34, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of identity theft fraud, and financial transaction card fraud.
Wilfido Gonzalo Ramirez Mendez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Tabitha Leigh Stucki, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, possess, sale, manufacture, or deliver dangerous drugs - two counts, and drugs not in original container.
Savannah Danielle Lee, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, crossing guard lines with contraband, and a bond drop.
Aja Ashea McCrary, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Taurean Antonio Reeves, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - two counts, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts.
James Dustin Whitfield, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, and driving under the influence.
Charles Monroe Campbell, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Narcizo Ontiveros Castillo, 31, of Mableton, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of expired or no license, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Madison Le'Shea Hinkle, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield when turning left, and driving under the influence of alcohol while under the age of 21.
Lonnie Holiday, 70, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of child seatbelt violation, and a bench warrant.
Ricky Lee Messick, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of keeping a disorderly house.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements, and tampering with evidence.
Tyler Lee Roden, 28, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, improper lane change/usage, and reckless driving.
Nancy Lee Taylor, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of keeping a disorderly house.
Jason Dean Bebout, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of financial transaction card fraud - three counts, and elder abuse.
Timberland Terrell Dennis, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, improper lane change/usage, and speeding in excess on maximum limits.
Fernando Hernandez Pizano, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights or working turn signals.
Kerry Waymond Wood, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ricky Lee Adams, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Larry Ray Ballew, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Jacob Terry Brown, 32, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
James Oliver Bryant, 39, of Morrow, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, no license on person, open container violation, crossing guard lines with contraband, and a bench warrant.
Ashley Michelle Cochran, 34, of Southside, Tenn., was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, improper turn, headlight requirements, fugitive from justice, possession of heroin, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
William Edward Collins II, 42, of Jacksonville, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Brittany Marie Dorsey, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Eddie Joel Figueroa-Batista, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Carlton Floyd, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, and a bench warrant.
Fidencio Martinez Garcia, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Lamar Pierce Haney, 79, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and duty upon striking a fixed object.
Kathy Denise Harris, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, second-degree criminal damage to property, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - three counts.
Kesha Deanne Ledbetter, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Michael Eli Locklear, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and cruelty to animals.
Pablo Perez, 35, or Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Emmanuel Salcedo Salazar, 35, of Burlington, N.C., was arrested on Nov. 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a license, and failure to maintain lane.
Jessie Shane Trussell, 28, of Buchanan, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, no license on person, no insurance, disorderly conduct, battery, and a bench warrant.
Wilfredo Pablo Vasquez Y Vasquez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Amber Wilson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children - six counts, and cruelty to animals - three counts.
Gregory Wilson, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children - six counts, and cruelty to animals - three counts.
Sean Ray Wood, 46, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and elder abuse.