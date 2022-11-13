The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Wilson A. Barralaga Rodriguez, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and driving while license expired.
Paul Lynn Barton, 49, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, no insurance, suspended registration, tag lights required, seatbelt violation, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - six counts.
Charles Mason Ethan Brandenburg, 19, of Kingston, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, seatbelt violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, no insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Levi Cole Brandenburg, 23, of Kingston, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Felipe Escalante Solis, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of impeding the free flow of traffic, and driving while license expired.
Lindsey Millsap, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, and battery.
Rodney Lee Powell, 52, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Jesus Rios Rios Bahena, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alana Michelle Streetman, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, no license on person, and tag lights required - two counts.
Joseph L. Bruno, 40, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
James Robert Dutton, 55, homeless, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and failure to appear - three counts.
Aaron Todd Edwards, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Daniel Allen Gardner, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Lakeisha Nicole Prater, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Sharon Denise Thompson, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by taking, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Scotty Antonio Towe, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless conduct, underage possession of alcohol, discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street, and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Zachary Sean Myers, 34, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Herman Paynes-Perez, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Deborah Joyce West, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of resisting a police officer, failure to appear, and probation violation.
Ronnie Abram, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of hit and run, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
James Michael Brookshire, 54, of Laceys Spring, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to appear - two counts, and probation violation.
Alicia Nichole Dortch, 34, of Gainesville, was arrested on Nov. 4 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
James Michael Gray, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Cynthia Denise Harris, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Clinton Ladell Haynes, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving without a valid license, resisting a police officer, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, no insurance, and tire requirements.
Lacey Dawn Heard, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Diego Hernandez, 23, of Douglasville, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Heidi Wynne Langford, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving a false name, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and public drunkenness.
Jayden Willis Moates, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and failure to appear - two counts.
Steven Chase Phillips, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Roy Dale Reed, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Stephen Eugene Smith, 52, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of contempt of court.
Leslie Walls, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, by Aragon Police on a charge of battery.
Devon O'Brian West, 22, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic-control devices regulated by pedestrians, reckless driving, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana - two counts, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Oakley Suzette Williamson, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.