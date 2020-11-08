The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Heather Michelle Nesbitt, 33, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by deception — four counts, and theft by receiving stolen property — four counts.
Kimberly George Ragsdale, 47, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of impersonating a public officer or employee.
Chad Robinson, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Melissa Latrelle Barry, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
John Hoyt Brown, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, altering or improperly transferring a vehicle tag, and no insurance.
Dequaylon Montre Finley, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to stop at a stop sign — two counts, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, and probation violation.
Hannah Marie Kelley, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, and drugs not in their original container — two counts.
Kimberly Paige McAdams, 33, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dustin Ray Proctor, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Kevin Blake Rampley, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer, and probation violation.
Ethan Cade Womack, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Trayron Marques Bexley, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Felicia Nicole Greenway, 33, of Hiram, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Salisha Chanel Hester, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, and disorderly conduct.
Charles Timothy Myers, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Bobby Edward Perez, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Detraio Lamar Stocks, 35, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light requirement, and driving under the influence.
Cynthia Jo Tolbirt, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Chase Dayterrian Benham, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
Charles Timothy Earwood, 61, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ashley Denise Patterson, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of false statements or writings, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act.
Mia Shambrille Williams, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Quentavius Bernard Williams, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession or sale of marijuana, manufacture or possess a controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Randy Dwight Barber, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jessica Hope Edwards, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Keith Cenard Ford, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kevin Lee Goss, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and criminal trespass.
Pamela Ann Johnston, 26, of Austell, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Deborah Pittman, 57, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of oath by a public officer.
Chad Matthew Robinson, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
John Bolivar Spratling, 52, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Daniel Brian White, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.
Carl Edwin Whitt, 40, of Douglasville, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and possession of methamphetamine.