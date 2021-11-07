The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 and Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Sergio Eugenio Gordoa Avila, 33, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, and driving without a valid license.
Charra Alesia Kilgore, 44, of Canton, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by conversion.
Jeffery Wayne Allison, 53, of Temple, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a motor vehicle, improper lane change/usage, driving in divided highway, controlled access roadways, and emergency lanes, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Richard Douglas Hindmon, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Devyn Hooper, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Little Willie McCain, 34, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Simmon Ramirez, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and criminal trespass.
Jeremy Dewayne Stocks, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Trevor Wagner, 20, of Summerville, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Katie Baldwin Crawford, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Kenneth Scott Gamel, 53, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Michael Hackney, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Chad Mathew Robinson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, and probation violation.
Nova Roger Bryan M., 46, of Hiram, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light required, and possession of methamphetamine.
Ashton Tony Elicker, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and elder abuse.
Logan Elicker, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and elder abuse.
Leona Kay Cochran, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Patricia Joyce Heflin, 35, residence unknown, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, and loitering or prowling.
Montra Lamond Herrington, 27, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to report an accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fugitive from justice.
Rebecca Marie Hiett, 51, of Buchanan, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Regina Lee Langer, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Silas Locklear, 70, of Aragon, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of cruelty to animals, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Dillon Maiden, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Laura Ann McCleary, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Brandon Nathaniel Miller, 25, of Rome, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Joshua James-Curtis Nichols, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Avonta Powell, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
James Calep Reddish, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
John James Shillibeer, 33, of Armuchee, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony - two counts, and theft by taking - two counts.
Donna Ann Waits, 46, of Temple, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of defective equipment, suspended registration, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and driving without a valid license.