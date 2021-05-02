The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 23, 2021 and Thursday, April 29, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Jaion Darnell Keith Davis, 20, of Kennesaw, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Donald Todd Edwards, 51, of Silver Creek, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery, and false imprisonment.
Johnny Shane Estes, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights requirement, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine.
Joshua Edmond Hayes, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk county Police on two counts of speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Kevin Dean Jackson, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of harassing communications, and stalking.
Christopher James Mixon, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Christina Eugena Ricketts, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Laryan Yance Walker, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery, theft by taking, and probation violation.
Steven Lionel Whatley, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and headlight requirements.
Perry Termaine Davidson, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, no license on person, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Brandon Michael Denton, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and probation violation.
Christopher Daniel Foster, 21, of LaGrange, was arrested on April 28, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of interference with custody.
Daquad Keontrae Morris, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license, and probation violation.
Andrew Anderson Rytter, 22, of Powder Springs, was arrested on April 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Maria Reynoso-Diaz, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to yield when entering roadway.Justin Bridwell, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Melissa Denise Warren, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Justin Bridwell, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of stalking, and harassing communications.
David Lee Carter, 44, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on April 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and loitering or prowling.
Kevin Dean Jackson, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of misuse of 911 system.
Jason Johnson, 23, of Aragon, was arrested on April 23, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and lighted headlights required.
Joshua Tillman Lee, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Dontavious Cameron Luke, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Stacey Lynn Maddox, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Juan Rodlso Santaj, 22, of Rome, was arrested on April 23, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving with a valid license, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Haley Alexus Shirey, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving without a valid license.
Derrick Caswell Smith, 45, of Cartersville, was arrested on April 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of stalking, and harassing communications.
Alfeleo Samuel Tomas-Ramos, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, resisting a police officer, and driving while license expired.
Mark Jason Williams, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.