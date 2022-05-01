The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 22, 2022, and Thursday, April 28, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Dennis Byrd, 59, residence N/A, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and disorderly conduct.
Matthew Scott Carter, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and disorderly conduct.
Amy Lynn Coats, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and disorderly conduct.
Otis Dustin Ferguson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Bryan Harper, 68, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and disorderly conduct.
Michael Eli Locklear, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and failure to use signal.
Debra Faye Martin, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Richard Ance Bailey, 41, of Gainesville, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and loitering or prowling.
Dana Garth Balch, 57, of Lindale, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Steven Kane Crider, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, and failure to maintain lane.
Carissa Leigh Harrell, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Stephanie Marie Haywood, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Brandon William Jackson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, open container violation, and no operating brake lights or signals.
Little Willie McCain, 35, of Rome, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Jonathan Nicholas Reed, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and probation violation.
David Joseph Richards, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Taylor James Wheller, 31, of Kentwood, Mich., was arrested on April 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
KC Breann Bryant, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and no operating brake lights or turn signals.
Robert John Criswell, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
David Alton Gilmore, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of roadway, and open container violation.
Deandre Cortez Smith, 28, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, second-degree criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, terroristic threats and acts, and battery.
Tina Lynn Smith, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and aggravated stalking.
Haley Brianna Thompson, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
Brent York, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 26, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on two counts of truancy.
Tia N. Edwards, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of window/windshield wiper requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag light required.
Maria Lara, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Jay Charles Lieurance, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications.
Tommy Ray Smith, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
James Gregory Williams, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and a bench warrant.
Brad Michael Baker, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, tag lights required, no brake lights or working turn signals, and possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts.
Emamanuel R. Bloodworth, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and open container violation.
Laquisha Marie Bowman, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of violation of conditions of limited driving permit, tag light required, and truancy - two counts.
Louis Clay Brown, 60, of Ellenwood, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence - two counts, and possession and less than an ounce of marijuana.
Chloe Dorcus Browne, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, abandonment of dangerous drugs, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and tampering with evidence.
Chenoa Brumit, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Philip Douglas Davis, 34, of Cedartown , was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Fransisco G. Duena, 70, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Ruben Galvan, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Madison Paige Grigdesby, 19, of Villa Rica, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, open container violation, and no license on person.
Kennon Franklin Jackson, 50, of Summerville, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights or turn signals.
Lothario Earl Leslie, 32, of Page, Ariz., was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
Lynda Lanae Mason, 55, of Orange Park, Fla., was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Randy McClarity, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, reckless driving, and tag lights required.
Sheila Ann McDowell, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, loitering or prowling, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by taking, and two counts of failure to appear.
Juan Ramos Morales, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of lighted headlights/other lights required, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Matthew Ryan Nixon, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lauriano Perez Ramirez, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery - three counts, second-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children - four counts.
Todd Timothy Robinson, 18, of Dallas, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Dylan Tyler Simmons, 28, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.
Max Wade Stiles, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, window/windshield wiper requirements, and a bench warrant.
Sherry Ann Stiles, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and seatbelt violation.
Jeremy Michael Timms, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of unregistered vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Ezequías Heraldo Velasquez Berduo, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, improper lane change/usage, driving on wrong side of roadway, and driving without a valid license.
Brian Christopher Watford, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and no insurance.
Katie Marie Wolfe, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Kerry Waymond Wood, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, open container violation, and no license on person.
Brittney Yarbrough, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of truancy.