The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 21, 2023, and Thursday, April 27, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Benny Leroy Duncan, 66, of Aragon, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, no brake lights or working turn signals, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.

