The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 21, 2023, and Thursday, April 27, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Benny Leroy Duncan, 66, of Aragon, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, no brake lights or working turn signals, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
John Paul Lay, 28, of Villa Rica, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs, and reckless driving.
Eric Andrew Morrison, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Ashley Denise Patterson, 32, of Rome, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Makaylen Deshaud Sullivan, 22, residence N/A, was arrested on April 27, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Joseph Paul Herbert, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Thomas Wyatt Spires, 42, of Rome, was arrested on April 26, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to appear, and theft by taking.
Danny Ray Godfrey, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Nicholas Ray Jones, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Ricky Lee Messick, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Kelby Neal, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle, violation of license restrictions, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and open container violation.
Rodney Lee Powell, 52, from Silver Creek, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault - two counts, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Jykel Keon Prater, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lanny David Wooten, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sylvester Bittings, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 24, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Stephen Kiprop, 24, of Rome, was arrested on April 24, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to dim headlights, and driving without a valid license.
Audrey Denise Knight, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 24, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Brent Jonathan Smith, 49, of Rome, was arrested on April 24, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Bessie Baggett, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 21, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Cody Bruce Bryan, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Bonnie Sue Carlile, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Carlas Ann Evans, 47, of Cave Spring, was arrested on April 23, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Dustin Cody Garrett, 34, of Temple, was arrested on April 21, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Alex Gomez Carrillo, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper left or right turn, failure to maintain lane, and open container violation.
Melissa Elaine Jones, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kevin Wayne King, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 21, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Marcus McFarling, 20, of Riverdale, was arrested on April 22, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Schemeka Qujuan Robinson, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 22, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and a hold for Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
Kingston Larenz Tolbert, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of party to a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving.
Zachary Taylor Worsham, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 23, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.