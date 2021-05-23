The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 14, 2021 and Thursday, May 20, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Samuel Garcia, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Everett Gleichauf, 74, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Adrienne Brenda Kathleen McClendon, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Chadwick Lee Owens, 32, of Kingston, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights requirement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - three counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - three counts, theft by receiving, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Heather Reeves, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Stanton Shirah, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of fourth-degree forgery, and theft by receiving.
Dianna Marie Waters, 35, of Kingston, was arrested on May 20, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - three counts, theft by receiving, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
James Dewayne Bishop, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on May 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of fourth-degree forgery - two counts, theft by receiving, deposit account fraud, theft by deception, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and bench warrant.
Jennifer Leigh Clark, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on May 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and bench warrant.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and interference with government property.
Thomas Malcolm Adams, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light requirements, and bench warrant.
Joshua Adam Bollen, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, and battery.
Jenna Renee Daniel, 33, of Canton, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Randall Kyle Guttery, 19, of Cave Spring, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Hannah Marie Kelley, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Nickeles Laas, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft of services.
Cameron Chase Osborn, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
Chad Matthew Robinson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, aggravated assault, and simple assault.
Melissa Ann Rollins, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of unlawful conduct during a 911 call, terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications.
Katie Lynn Shellhorsr, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by deception.
Jessica Louise Williams, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of party to a crime, and first-degree burglary.
Lance Allen Williams, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Danny Bolan, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Kayla Marie Campbell, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Zachery Lee Carrasco, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.
Heather White Chirammal, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Nyqieria La'vae Davis, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of permitting unlicensed person to drive, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Henry Albert Dingler, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Blanca Escasante, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and child seat belt violation - two counts.
Kayla Marie Gallagher, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Kwana Patrice Gallagher-James, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Samuel Garcia, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
William David Graham, 42, of Buchanan, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, loitering or prowling, giving false name address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and probation violation.
Gregory Franklin Hilyer, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Christopher Kriesler, 70, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Derrick Ray Payne, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Brittany Kay Roden, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Richard Thomas Trahan, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Jacob Thomas Wallace, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield when entering roadway, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jessica Elaine Welchel, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, and bench warrant.
Justin Kevin Wesley, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.