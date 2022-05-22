The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 13, 2022, and Thursday, May 19, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
John Jeremiah Carpenter, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Travis Allen Crunkleton, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, escape, and open container violation.
David Joseph Johnealon Guthrie, 21, of Rome, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Devan Brook Hill, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Taurean Lashone Humphrey, 39, of Macon, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of marijuana.
Teresa Jane Langston, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Michael Scott Moore, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of bicycle must be on the right side of roadway, and loitering.
Martha M. Payne, 62, of Aragon, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on a charge of driving under the influence.
John Wayne Pugh, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Juan Christopher Rocha, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Savannah Cheyenne Shirey, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, no operating brake lights/turn signals, tag lights required, and mirror requirements.
Matthew Dylan Smith, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, and no license on person.
Mariah Michelle White, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and resisting a police officer.
Hunter Kareem Bolivar, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on May 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and a bench warrant.
Lena Michelle Cansler, 54, of Temple, was arrested on May 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, expired registration, and possession of methamphetamine.
Beaux Hunter Chappell, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and no license on person.
Jennifer Leigh Clark, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and public drunkenness.
Jeremy Allen Dillard, 44, of Aragon, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of identity theft fraud, and theft of lost or mislaid property.
Angela Rechelle Dyer, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, and driving without a valid license.
Deanna Rae Evans, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of willful interference with an emergency medical professional.
Terry L. Lynn, 63, of Rome, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Matthew Eric Perry, 43, of Cartersville, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of intentional inhalation of model glue, driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of license restrictions.
Vincent Keith Sweeting, 41, of Snellville, was arrested on May 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school - two counts, following too closely, failure to use turn signal, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, driving in divided highways, controlled access roadways, and emergency lanes, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane change/usage, obstruction of law enforcement officers, obscuring tage frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, seatbelt violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana.
Christian Alcerro, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tabitha Dawson Chavez, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
David Manuel Dewberry, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container violation, improper stopping on roadway, headlight requirements, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to yield after stopping at a stop sign, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Christopher D. Jones, 26, of Savannah, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and tag lights required.
James Randall Messick, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Takesha Mitchell Turner, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Larry Ray Bellew, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and possession of methamphetamine.
Marcy Danielle Brackett, 48, of Dallas, was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Chenoa, Brumit, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Trisha Ann Earley, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Heather Marie George, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
David Joseph Johnealon Guthrie, 21, of Rome, was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Devan Brooke Hill, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Aurelio Hugo Luah, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Amy Sherelle Ingle, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, probation violation - two counts, and a bench warrant.
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Angelico Mendez, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Nicholas Bennis Nettles, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts.
Shayden Taylor ONeal, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Alex Soto Perez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and a bench warrant.
Tiffany Lee Sanford, 37, of Valley, Ala., was arrested on May 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Sally Alane Spann, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking - two counts, loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, tampering with evidence, interference with government property, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and bench warrants.
Taylor Mary Teems, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, improper parking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, simple battery against a police officer, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Scott Wade, 48, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Veronica Wade, 51, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Kareem Rashad Walker, 23, of Carrollton, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, operating without IRP registration, and wrong class of driver's license.
Megan Williams, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 15, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy, and a bench warrant.
Kayla Michelle Wood, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on May 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.