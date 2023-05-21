The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 12, 2023, and Thursday, May 18, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Alec Brogdon, 21, of Aragon, was arrested on May 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.

