The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 12, 2023, and Thursday, May 18, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Alec Brogdon, 21, of Aragon, was arrested on May 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Kevin Lewis Clark, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and parole violation.
Ciera Pike, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Titus Sergio Wallace, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Monica Renee Cofield, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Jose Hernandez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to dim headlights.
Kimberly Otero, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Isaac Tracy Shackleford, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, and open container violation.
Paul Anothony Sikorski, 51, of Dallas, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of resisting a police officer, and disorderly conduct.
Theresa Elizabeth Spain, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Arnold Dwayne Bagwell, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, and improper left or right turn.
Andy Gaylor, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Dennis Ray Harrell, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, and reckless conduct.
Joel Cleveland Mitchell, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of improper use of all systems.
Geno Cortez Thompson, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Mitchell Craig Wall, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Randy Wayne Wilson, 64, of Aragon, was arrested on May 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Richard Ellis Arnold, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 15, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, vehicle passing in opposite direction, too fast for conditions, and open container violation.
Dennis Harrell, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 15, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, second-degree criminal damage to property, aggravated assault - two counts, and reckless conduct - two counts.
Quiana Jatavia Baulding, 30, of Dallas, was arrested on May 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and possession of cocaine.
Madison Trenee Benson Barnes, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Claudia Justina Burton, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Clarence Edward Calhoun, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling, and public drunkenness.
Daniel Lee M. Corn, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and theft by taking.
Trisha Earley, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Jennifer Nicole Hamm, 35, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of amphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and tampering with evidence.
Kobe Anthony Holloway, 21, of Ranburne, Ala., was arrested on May 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Christie Lynn Hutchins, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Gerald Arnaze Janes, 60, of Atlanta, was arrested on May 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and simple assault.
Hugh Evans Massingill, 58, of Dalton, was arrested on May 14, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Angel Mazariegos, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and open container violation.
Matthew Sawtelle, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree criminal damage to property.