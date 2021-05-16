The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 7, 2021 and Thursday, May 13, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Manuel Segura Barrientos, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Bailey Joyce Bell, 23, of Rome, was arrested on May 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Joshua Paul Bourg, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of bicycle must be on right side of roadway, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Ricky Joseph Brooks, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Nancy Sanders, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of heroin, manufacture, deliver, distribute, sell or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Taylor Rose Witcher, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Louis Derek Young, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, no brake lights or working turn signals, and a bench warrant.
Kendra Michelle Anderson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Kenneth Leroy Baker, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of heroin, and probation violation.
Ryan Anthony Brooks, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Summer Nicole Couzzort, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brittany Morgan Martinez, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, no tail lights, and tag lights required.
Marcus Kevin Pope, 27, of Kennesaw, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
Ketrevius Deshakur Ruff, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Lisa Renee Shanks, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 11, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Emmileigh Veronica Gail Allmon, 22, of Cave Spring, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving.
Stephanie Tamar Campbell, 51, no city of residence, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper U-turn, and failure to use correct signal.
John Caleb Dixon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving without a license.
Felisha Martin Frasier, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of stalking.
Michael J. Hawthorne, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, failure to stop at stop sign, no license on person, and driving under the influence.
Ashley Nicole Lane, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.
Joshua Anthony Lawrence, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Dylan Tyler Martin, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jalen Michel Palmer, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of drugs, alcohol, weapons, or unauthorized items by an inmate, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Timothy Nathan Rutledge, 40, of Cabot, Arkansas, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Coleton Isaiah Smith, 19, of Omaha, Arkansas, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Christopher Wyatt, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated battery, terroristic threats and acts, and battery.
Miguel Angel, 22, of Rome, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, and lighted headlights/other lights required.
Andrew Tyler Ayers, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, terroristic threats and acts, and aggravated assault.
Elwood Lamar Benefield, 52, of Acworth, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle.
Michael Duane Blount, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and driver to exercise due care.
Daquain Bryon Colvin, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age, and possession/sale of tobacco to minors.
Edy Eulalio Diaz Vail, 23, of Tucker, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container.
Amber Marie Holly, 31, of Temple, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no license on person, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Michael Shamon Hurston, 38, of Rome, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Robert Eugene Johnson, 50, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Normaileen Jestus Luke, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and expired registration.
Levi Chandler McEarchern, 31, of Rome, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and driving under the influence.
Charles Morris, 35, of Temple, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Joshua Lee Proctor, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Desia Sharmell Samples, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Roger Wayne Schrems, 49, of Marietta, was arrested on May 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Adriana Segura, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Bucky James Smith, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, fail to use signal, littering, obstruction of law enforcement officers - four counts, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, criminal trespass, reckless driving, second-degree criminal damage to property.
Alanna Kaye Stallard, 49, no city of residence, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane, and refusing to sign a citation.
Christopher Dennis Vines, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Kenneth Lamar Winston, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a license.