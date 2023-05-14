The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 5, 2023, and Thursday, May 11, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Chucky Eugene Jacobs, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.

