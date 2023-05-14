The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 5, 2023, and Thursday, May 11, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Chucky Eugene Jacobs, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Ray Proctor, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, suspended registration, and probation violation.
Amanda Nicole Turner, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Johnny William Campbell, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Lloyd Alexander Clemons, 23, of Adairsville, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute - two counts, and purchase possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Clifford Leo Hancock, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Matthew Ryan Nixon, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated battery, theft by receiving, driving while license suspended or revoked, second-degree criminal damage to property, failure to maintain lane, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute - four counts, failure to appear, and probation violation.
Terrance Eugene Perkins, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Carson Zane Steele, 19, of Adairsville, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute - two counts, and purchase possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Christopher Vines, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and suspended registration.
Ami Wolven, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Carla Michelle Brown, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Faith Elizabeth Brumelow, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Harlie Duke, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Damian Aaron Green, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of entering an automobile or motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and criminal trespass.
Johnny Dewayne House, 36, of Powder Springs, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
William Mack Johnson, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, failure to stop and render aid, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Maleri Sanchez-Alipio, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
John Fredrick Brannon, 40, of Buchanan, was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Kenneth Scott Gamel, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and failure to appear.
Jessica Ann Groves, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Letitcia Michele Trapp, 48, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, suspended registration, and driving while license withdrawn.
Samuel Vasquez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
De'von Ki'shawn Williams, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 8, 2023, by Aragon Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Amberly Star Adams, 37, of Bremen, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Robert Jonathan Austin, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and improper left or right turn.
Donald Donell Banks, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of sale of methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, sale of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.
James Caliub Barber, 31, of Dallas, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Dusty Ryan Brooks, 29, of Lindale, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering or prowling.
Jeremiah Adam Costlow, 38, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple assault, harassing communications, and disorderly conduct.
Christy Lynn Dye, 46, of Acworth, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Catherine L. Galloway, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Lee Galloway, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and open container violation.
Reuben Graham, 61, of Dalton, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Albaro Guzman, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, headlight requirements, and tag lights required.
Omari Jemere Hayes, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Marcquitta Alicia Head, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving within a gore or median.
Candido Hernandez Olivera, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Michael David Holtzclaw, 45, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession/purchase drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, no insurance, headlight requirements, and unregistered vehicle.
Tonya Leigh Manning, 42, of Aragon, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Latoya Calice Nixon, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer - two counts, tampering with evidence, crossing guard lines with contraband, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Chukwuemeka N. Nwokedi, 29, of Rome, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI-child endangerment - two counts, headlight requirements, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Diane Elaine Dawn Redding, 27, of Bremen, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Johnathan Smith Shoemaker, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Darran Akeith Staples, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Steven Michael Stroup, 32, of Rome, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and public drunkenness.
Andrew Thomas Timms, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christy Lynn Webb, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and failure to appear.
Jonthan Benjamin Whatley, 39, of Rome, was arrested on May 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shannon Katherine Wiggins, 25, of Rome, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, and no proof of insurance.
Anthony Wayne Williams, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license withdrawn.
Nichoas Williams, 19, of Rome, was arrested on May 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to dim headlights, and driving a commercial vehicle without a license.
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 44, of Rome, was arrested on May 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.