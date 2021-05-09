The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 30, 2021 and Thursday, May 6, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Mark Eugene Benefield, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications.
Jamie Segura Cruz, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Travis John Duff, 39, of Decatur, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated stalking, and harassing communications.
Lindsay Elizabeth Dunn, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and interference with custody.
Marcus Tyrone Reed, 36, of Cave Spring, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Norma Elizabeth Salgado, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Stephanie Bahena Salgado, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Jerry Wayne Short, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Jarquavious Arkeen Stamey, 27, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, loitering or prowling, and six counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Arroyo Maldonado Desidero, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Jason Travis Gill, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Stephen Alexander Griffin, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of children by possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit situations.
Dacoda Lee Hughes, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children by possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit situations, and probation violation.
Kesha Deanne Ledbetter, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Keen Blaine Mabry, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children by possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit situations.
Joseph Benjamin McClain, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tag lights required, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Deron Jamel Sims, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Farhad Asad, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Atticus John Glen, 20, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on May 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of purchase of tobacco for minors, loitering, possession of drug-related objects, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Jordyn Leigh Watts, 22, of Bremen, was arrested on May 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license, no insurance, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and lighted headlights required.
Maudie Louise Williams, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Irvin Ramon Bahena, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery and criminal trespass.
Richard Hoover Lambert, 51, of Nesbit, Mississippi, was arrested on May 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of hit and run, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object — two counts, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.
Clarence Anderson Marlowe, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Selena Gail Mixon, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert Lee Walker, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree burglary — two counts, theft by taking — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers — four counts, loitering or prowling — two counts, criminal trespass — two counts, littering — three counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Joseph Lee Cole, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert Michael Deems, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and simple battery.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of public drunkenness.
Daniel Taylor Easterwood, 28, of Rome, was arrested on May 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brandy Rene Emerson, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and probation violation.
Christopher David Gentry, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Donna Elaine Haygood, 51, of Aragon, was arrested on May 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act, and false report of a crime.
Johnny C. Haygood, 51, of Aragon, was arrested on May 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, and aggravated stalking.
Samantha Denise Houston, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on May 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence.
Jesse Duane Jackson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and simple assault.
Ladarion Deonte Morris, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children — two counts, simple assault, and battery.
Francisco Janier Ramirez-Rodriquez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Kenneth Lamar Winston, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.